Bobbi Joyner Hart, age 81 of Paris, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loved ones. Her funeral service will be 2:00 PM Friday, May 28, 2021 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Bro. Glynn Orr of New Hope Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11:00 AM Friday prior the service at McEvoy Funeral Home.

Bobbi Joyner Hart was born June 15, 1939 in Memphis, Tennessee to the late Arthur Joyner and the late Lucy Joyner. On November 2, 1955 she married Gerald Hart and he survives in Paris, TN.

Ms. Bobbi Hart was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. She loved gospel music, spending time with grandchildren and catching up on Facebook.

In addition to her husband, Ms. Hart is also survived by two daughters: Karen (Marc) Rosales of Norwalk, OH and Paula (Charles) Griffith of Smyrna, TN; two sons: Gerald “Jerry” (Trina) Hart, Jr. and Stuart (Jenny) Hart, all of Murfreesboro, TN; one son-in-law, Mitchell Shepherd of Lorain, OH; thirteen grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; and life-long friend, Betty Jo Brewer.

Besides her parents, Bobbi was also preceded in death by a daughter, Carla Shepherd.

Pallbearers for Ms. Hart will be Eric Tressel, John Jansen and Steve Hart.