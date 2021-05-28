31st Buford Pusser Festival begins in Adamsville

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. — An annual festival is kicking off this weekend to honor a larger-than-life West Tennessee sheriff.

On Friday, attendees came out to enjoy food and music at the 31st annual Buford Pusser Festival in Adamsville.

The festival returned for 2021 to honor and remember the life of the late Pusser, who served as the sheriff of McNairy County from 1964 to 1970.

His life’s story became the inspiration for a series of Hollywood motion pictures in the 1970s, titled “Walking Tall.” Portions were filmed right here in West Tennessee.

During a memorial speech, McNairy County officers spoke about the impact Pusser had on their jobs in law enforcement.

They even awarded the “Buford Pusser Festival Law Enforcement Officer of the Year” to AJ Benefield, an officer based in Alabama.

“I love this job. I’m very passionate about this job, and I am truly humbled to get this award,” Benefield said.

He says Pusser has had a huge impact on him as an officer, which helped him get through his career over the years.

During his award speech, he gave advice to other officers.

“We’re here to serve the people and to make a positive difference because you watch the news media, and it only takes one bad officer to make 100 of us look bad,” Benefield said.

Organizers say each year they make sure to make the festival as enjoyable as possible, and this year was no different.

With rides for kids and treats, they ensured there was fun for the entire family.

The Buford Pusser Festival will continue on Saturday in Adamsville, starting with car show at 8 a.m.

Events are scheduled throughout the day and into the evening.