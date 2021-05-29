4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 11,489 total
The Jackson Madison-County Health Department has confirmed 4 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, May 29.
That brings the total number of cases in Madison County to 11,489.
The newest confirmed cases range in age from 10-years-old to 50-years-old.
There are currently four Madison County residents hospitalized with COVID-19. One of those patients is on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
38305: 6,815 (59.3%)
38301: 3,420 (29.8%)
38356: 193 (1.7%)
38391: 97 (0.8%)
38366: 208 (1.8%)
38343: 79 (0.7%)
38313: 238 (2.1%)
38392: 86 (0.7%)
38355: 32 (0.3%)
38362: 155 (1.3%)
38006: 6 (0.05%)
38302: 20 (0.2%)
38308: 19 (0.2%)
38378: 6 (0.05%)
38303: 7 (0.1%)
Unknown: 108 (0.9%)
Race:
Black or African-American: 3,114 (27.1%)
White: 5,034 (43.8%)
Asian: 55 (0.5%)
Hispanic: 273 (2.4%)
Other/Multiracial: 212 (1.8%)
Unspecified: 2,801 (24.4%)
Gender:
Female: 6,425 (55.9%)
Male: 5,006 (43.6%)
Unknown: 58 (0.5%)
Health Status:
Recovered: 11,183 (97.3%)
Not recovered: 12 (0.1%)
Better: 35 (0.3%)
Unknown: 25 (0.2%)
Deaths: 234 (2.1%)
Age:
0 – 10 years: 589 (5.1%)
11 – 20 years: 1,316 (11.4%)
21 – 30 years: 1,961 (17.1%)
31 – 40 years: 1,676 (14.6%)
41 – 50 years: 1,650 (14.4%)
51 – 60 years: 1,669 (14.5%)
61 – 70 years: 1,327 (11.6%)
71 – 80 years: 737 (6.4%)
80+: 468 (4.1%)
Unknown: 96 (0.8%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.