Bubba Johnson, age 76, longtime resident of Fayette County and husband to Nancy Stineman Johnson, entered his heavenly home on Thursday evening, May 27, 2021, at Methodist North Hospital.

Bubba was born November 2, 1944 to Reuben Sterling Johnson, Sr. and Evon Miller Johnson of the Rossville Community. He attended Fayette County School and was a member of Pleasants Christian Church in Rossville. Bubba met his wife, Nancy Stineman with their first date on a motorcycle trip. He loved his motorcycle trips with friends, horses, farming and spending time with his family.

Bubba is survived by his wife of 24 years, Nancy Johnson; his daughter, Tina Parks (Bobby) of Somerville, TN; his son, Brian Johnson (Holly) of Fayetteville, GA; his brother, Bill Johnson (Marycatherine) of Melbourne, FL; six grandchildren, Jacob Parks (Sydney), Leah Skinner (Casey), Patrick Johnson, Claire Johnson, Lliam Grizzard and Tina Hickey (Matt); and three great-grandchildren, Elijah Skinner, Brooke Hickey and Lillie Hickey.

Bubba was preceded by his parents, Reuben Sterling and Evon Johnson and two sisters, Vivian Key Davies and Bonnie Morris.

Funeral Services for Mr. Johnson will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. David Reeves, pastor of Midway Baptist Church in Whiteville, officiating. Interment will follow in the New Bethel Cemetery at Rossville. A visitation for Mr. Johnson will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jacob Parks, Paul Morris, Jason Johnson, Shawn Morris, Keith Morris and Nick Markle. Honorary pallbearers will be Rex Bobbitt, Bradley Johnson, Dave Myers, David Pulliam, Reuben Kennon and Bo Kennon.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Fayette Literacy, P.O. Box 310, Somerville, TN 38068.

