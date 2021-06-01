Jimmy Crutchfield age 77, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021 at the Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Jones and Bro. Grover Westover officiating. Burial to follow in the Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Crutchfield will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at the Bells Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Mr. Jimmy was born in the Providence Community on December 7, 1943 to the late Aaron Crutchfield and Mary Lee Clark Crutchfield. He worked at I.T.W. as a Supervisor for many years. He was also preceded in death by one daughter: Mary Ann Crutchfield; four brothers: Tommy Crutchfield, Buddy Crutchfield, Jewel Crutchfield, Johnny Ray Crutchfield; six sisters: Desimae Westover, Lilly Bline, Cynthia Dotson, Helen Dotson, Frances Clark and Hazel Clark. He is survived by his wife of 59 Years: Josephine Ann Boles Crutchfield of Humboldt, TN; three daughters: Kathy Mosier (Kevin) of Gadsden, TN, Diane McCann (Kenneth) of Humboldt, TN, Theresa Ann Dixon of Humboldt, TN; two sisters: Shirley Mitchell of OK, Pairlee Runions of Gadsden, TN; And he leaves a legacy of 16 Grandchildren; 13 Great-Grandchildren; He will be greatly missed by his beloved puppy, Dusty. In lieu of flowers, the Crutchfield family requests that donations be made to the Bells Funeral Home toward funeral expenses.

—

