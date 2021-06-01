Jimmy Crutchfield
Jimmy Crutchfield age 77, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021 at the Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Jones and Bro. Grover Westover officiating. Burial to follow in the Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Crutchfield will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at the Bells Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Mr. Jimmy was born in the Providence Community on December 7, 1943 to the late Aaron Crutchfield and Mary Lee Clark Crutchfield. He worked at I.T.W. as a Supervisor for many years. He was also preceded in death by one daughter: Mary Ann Crutchfield; four brothers: Tommy Crutchfield, Buddy Crutchfield, Jewel Crutchfield, Johnny Ray Crutchfield; six sisters: Desimae Westover, Lilly Bline, Cynthia Dotson, Helen Dotson, Frances Clark and Hazel Clark. He is survived by his wife of 59 Years: Josephine Ann Boles Crutchfield of Humboldt, TN; three daughters: Kathy Mosier (Kevin) of Gadsden, TN, Diane McCann (Kenneth) of Humboldt, TN, Theresa Ann Dixon of Humboldt, TN; two sisters: Shirley Mitchell of OK, Pairlee Runions of Gadsden, TN; And he leaves a legacy of 16 Grandchildren; 13 Great-Grandchildren; He will be greatly missed by his beloved puppy, Dusty. In lieu of flowers, the Crutchfield family requests that donations be made to the Bells Funeral Home toward funeral expenses.
