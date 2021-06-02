Beverly Carol Chesser

Graveside funeral services for Beverly Carol Chesser, 64, will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11:00 am at Finley Cemetery near McKenzie with John Chesser officiating. Interment will follow at immediately following the service. There will no visitation. Miss Chesser a laundry keeper at AHC McKenzie or McKenzie Healthcare Center and a former employee at Renier-America Publishers in Dresden, died Saturday, May 29, 2021 at AHC McKenzie. She was born on August 16, 1956 in McKenzie, TN to Hubert Hoover and Stella Huggins Chesser. She was preceded in death by her parents, , a sister Donna Chesser, and a brother Richard Chesser.

Survivors include two sisters Teresa Jones and Patricia Luther both of McKenzie, two brothers John Chesser and Mike Chesser also both from McKenzie. .

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.