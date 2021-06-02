Margaret Ann Vowell

Services for Margaret Ann Vowell, 43, will be held Friday, June 4, 2021 at 11:00 am at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Ryan Anderson and Brother Donnie Davison officiating. Interment will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery in Como, Tennessee. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Friday, June 4, 2021 from 9:30 am until service time. Ms. Vowell, a house keeper at Bethel University, died Monday, May 31, 2021 at Baptist Carroll County Hospital in Huntingdon. She was born on April 18, 1978 in Martin, TN to James Randall and Mary Lee Copeland Vowell. She was a member of Copper’s Chapel Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her father James Randall Vowell who died July 6, 2009.

Survivors include three sons Brady Marr, Andrew Marr, and Gavin Scott all of McKenzie, her mother Mary Lee Vowell of McKenzie, two brothers Jeter Vowell and Josh (Shonna) Vowell of McKenzie, her nephew Jerry Vowell of McKenzie and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Pallbearers who will be serving are: Josh Vowell, James Harrison, Michael Wallace, T.J. Hicks, Chris Mann, and Larry Chappell; honorary pallbearers will be Jeter Vowell, Cory Baucum, and Jerry Vowell.

