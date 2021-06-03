Billy Gene Pennington, age 81, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Patsy Pennington, departed this life Sunday morning, May 30, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Billy was born April 18, 1940 in Lamar County, Alabama, the son of the late Braxton and Lucille Waldon Pennington. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University and served his country in the United States Navy as an avionics technician, retiring after 20 years of service. He was employed with Federal Express for 20 years before his retirement and was married December 28, 1962 to Patsy Kernodle Pennington. Billy was an avid reader who loved special times with his family. He was a fan of the University of Memphis Tigers and San Francisco Giants.

Mr. Pennington is survived by his wife of almost 59 years, Patsy Pennington of Oakland, TN; two daughters, Angela Capshaw of Arlington, TN and Melissa Pennington of Oakland, TN; three grandchildren, Cassidy Owens, Savannah Capshaw and Jacob Capshaw; his great-grandson, River Owens; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services for Mr. Pennington will be held at 1 P.M. Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Rev. Bill Hendry officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Pennington will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.