Funeral service for Christopher Jones, age 59, will be Monday, June 7, 2021 at 1:00 PM at West Bemis Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Upper Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Brownsville, TN.

Mr. Jones died Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Jones will be Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.

