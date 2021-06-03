Debra Gail Henley, age 66, ran into the arms of her Savior on May 31st, 2021. She was surrounded by her family when she made her way home.

Gail was born June 9th, 1954 in Mayfield, Kentucky. She was the only daughter of Billy Joe Fulcher and Mildred Ann Allen. Loving sister to Michael, Jeffrey, Shawn, and Trent. Beloved mother of Lori (William) Peppers, Emily (Brandon) Spencer, and Erin (Brian) Smith, and proud GiGi of Trey (fiancé Maddie), Lauren, Zachary, Micah, Beckham, Noah, Jonah, Luke, Presley, and Makenna. She loved her family whole heartedly and her face always lit up when they were around.

Gail was a member of Oakcrest Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee. She loved her church and serving at the church was where you would find her most of the time. Her favorite “job” at church was teaching all the babies how to say “Hallelujah!” More than anything, Gail loved Jesus. She spent her life serving Him and others. She loved singing, spending time with her family, and watching old movies.

She is preceded in death by her father, Billy Joe Fulcher, mother, Mildred Ann Allen and brother, Jeffrey Fulcher.

Funeral Services will be at 1 P.M. Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Henley will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are William Peppers, Brian Smith, Brandon Spencer, Trey Peppers, Zachary Kennedy, and Micah Ragland. Honorary pallbearers are Beckham Smith, Noah Peppers, Jonah Ragland, and Luke Kennedy.

