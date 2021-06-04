Endangered child alert issued for 2 teens missing out of Tipton Co.

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert on Friday for two teens missing from Tipton County.

Carter Neil, 13, is a white male with blue eyes. He is 4′ 10″ and weighs 110 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants and black and red sandals.

Lainey Anderson, 16, is a white female with short, brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5′ 4″ and weighs 150 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a long pink and white dress.

Authorities believe the two may be with 39-year-old Hailey Whitehorn, who is wanted by the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office for child abuse and neglect, according to a release. The TBI describes Whitehorn as the children’s noncustodial mother.

Whitehorn may be traveling in a 2004 white Cadillac Escalade, with the Tennessee tag number 6N62U7.

If you have seen any of these individuals, or have information regarding the situation, please call the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office at (901) 475-4300 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

