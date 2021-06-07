Crime Stoppers hosts 28th annual golf tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. — People were able to get out and fight crime with a little golf on Monday.

Crime Stoppers hosted the 28th annual Crime Stoppers Golf Tournament at Jackson National Golf Course.

Every year the golf tournament raises money to pay rewards for people that call Crime Stoppers.

When someone calls Crime Stoppers they issue them a secret code number.

When an arrest is made, that person will receive a reward ranging from $50 to $1,000, and they never have to give their name.

“The importance of this golf tournament is to help solve crime and to reward people for just making a phone call and not giving their name. If it solves one crime in Jackson and Madison County, that’s what it’s for,” said Lt. Mike Johnson with Crime Stoppers.

