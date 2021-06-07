JMCSS officials hear update on school construction, student safety

JACKSON, Tenn. — Board members with the Jackson-Madison County School System held their monthly work session Monday evening.

Members discussed two important topics, starting with the construction of two new school locations.

Members are continuing to piece together the time frame for the construction of the new Madison Academic and Jackson Central-Merry 6-12 campus.

Crocker Construction stated there are construction delays, specifically with JCM.

Superintendent Dr. Marlon King says he is adamant they will complete the projects on time.

“They have assured me that we’ll get students in much sooner. Probably we got the drop dead date as Aug. 20,” King said.

Another focus at the work session were updates and concerns regarding school resource officers and safety for students.

Sgt. Bill Young spoke on the concerns for safety in schools with weapons being discovered at local schools.

“There are photographs of six firearms that were taken from students or at students’ homes that were either on the properties at JMCSS buildings or had threatened to be used in the buildings,” Young said.

With the concerns for safety, board members say they want to make sure students are being counseled correctly, and not just arrested for their actions.

“If you get involved, the students are going to be arrest,” one board member said. “They may be arrested. That’s correct,” Young said.

Board members say they also want to make sure officers know the importance of diversity and culture in the school system.

Members also discussed the new budget for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.