Crockett County Sheriff’s Office investigating robbery at Gadsden Dollar General

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery Friday morning at the Dollar General store in Gadsden.

The sheriff’s office confirmed in a Facebook post that deputies are looking for a black man, about 6-feet tall wearing dreadlocks in a bun.

The post says the suspect is about 170 to 185 pounds, and was wearing a mask or neck gaiter, baby blue long-sleeved shirt and dark jeans.

The suspect was armed with a handgun, according to the post.

The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The sheriff’s office does not currently have a vehicle description in connection with the robbery at the Gadsden store.

However, the sheriff’s office provided photos of an SUV that is believed to have been involved in a robbery at the Dollar General store in Greenfield.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 696-2104.

