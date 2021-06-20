South Carolina driver among 60 competing in next weekend’s Race to the Clouds

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A driver from South Carolina is among 60 from around the world taking part in the Race to the Clouds next weekend. Bahakel Sports, a division of our parent company, will stream the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb live on our website and mobile app.

Laura Hayes has been around racing since she was young. For her, it’s a family affair.

“I grew up in a racing family, so it’s kind of in my blood. My parents actually met at the racetrack.”

Hayes is one of just two females competing in next weekend’s race at Pikes Peak, but it’s not unfamiliar territory. Hayes says there were not many other girls racing when she first started.

“The parents of the drivers, they didn’t like it when this little girl was beating up on their little boys.”

Hayes looks to add a victory at Pikes Peak to her resume next weekend.

Watch the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on June 27th at 8 am Central on WBBJ’s website and our mobile app.