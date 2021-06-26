Lexington hosts tractor pull

LEXINGTON, Tenn—Saturday night, fans gathered at the old Lexington airport for the 8th Annual Midsouth Puller Association Young Farmers and Ranchers tractor pull.

There were three tractor classes and a truck class competing, including Superfarm, Limited Pro Stock and Lightweight Super Stack Tractors, and four-wheel drive trucks.

Announcer David Myrick says this is a family-friendly event that he always looks forward to.

“To me it’s seeing the look on the kids faces when the tractors and trucks go down the track that their faces kind of light up and that’s my part.”

The next stop for the Midsouth Pulling Association will be in Hopkinville, Kentucky, on July 2nd and 3rd.