UT Martin could soon see four new programs

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin is a few steps closer to four new programs.

The UT Board of Trustees approved the new programs during a meeting in late June, according to a news release from the university.

The programs will now go to the Tennessee Higher Education Commission for both consideration and final approval, according to the release.

The programs include Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity, Master of Science in Criminal Justice, Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Science and Technology, and Bachelor of Science in Cell and Molecular Biology.