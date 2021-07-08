Jackson man charged after firing AK-47 in area near traffic stop

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police have charged a man who allegedly fired shots in the area where police were conducting a traffic stop on Saturday night.

Police say officers had stopped a vehicle around 9:30 p.m Saturday on Frank Maynard near the primary school, when officers heard gunshots in the Ewell Street area and limbs breaking from rounds being fired into the woods separating the officers from Ewell Street.

Police say officers left the traffic stop and responded to the area, and located a man who told officers he believed there were fireworks being shot.

Police say officers saw 24-year-old Marcus Akins, of Jackson, in the residence. Akins was known to be a convicted felon, and was wanted for failure to appear, according to police.

Police say an AK-47 that was hot to the touch was lying next to Akins’ chair, as well as two loaded magazines inside the home and spent shell casings outside.

Akins is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment due to the proximity to officers on the traffic stop, a heavily traveled road, a school and homes.

The other individual in the home, identified as 25-year-old Jeffery Atwell, was cited and released for manufacture, sale and discharge of fireworks.