Jackson State to hold ‘reopening’ event on July 31

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College will be returning to in-person sessions starting this fall.

Jackson State is hosting a reopening event at the Student Center on July 31 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. to celebrate the return of in-person learning.

“Students and the community can come check out the campus, they can apply, they can test to see what level of classes they need, they can register for courses, and they complete orientation all in the same day,” said Kyle Barron, Vice President of Student Services.

Not only does this allow students to get to know the college better, but it helps motivate them and the staff of the college.

“It’s both energizing for the staff and the faculty to get to see the students and get to be able to do what they love and what they’re passionate about, but it’s also energizing for the students as well,” Barron said.

The fall semester will start Aug. 23, and students will be able to decide if they want to enroll in online or in-person courses.

“A lot of the students did really well when they went online, but others really wanted that in-person opportunity,” Barron said. So we’re opening up our doors and are ready to accept students again.”

Students who have not attended the community college before may qualify for a grant that can help them start their college career.

“You qualify for up to two free classes plus books. So it is a wonderful, once in a lifetime grant that, you know, COVID provided a little bit of dollars for us from the government and we were able to put this to the students,” Barron said.

Barron says this is the ideal time to start your college career.

“When COVID happened, so many students took a break, took a pause. A lot of students took a gap year. Well, the gap year is over. It’s time to get back to work, back to college so you can have a career and really do successful things in your life,” Barron said.

For more information about the reopening event or the grant, click here.