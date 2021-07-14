Zinc mining accident in Tennessee kills 1 worker, injures 2

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee authorities say one worker was killed and two others were injured in an accident at an underground zinc mine.

News media outlets report the accident occurred Tuesday at Nyrstar’s Immel Mine in Knox County.

Rural/Metro spokesman Jeff Bagwell says the two injured workers were brought to the surface by mine rescue personnel.

They were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Bagwell attributes the accident to “some sort of a collapse” in the mine.

Nyrstar officials say the cause of the accident remains unknown.

The company says it is cooperating with authorities as it reviews what happened.

