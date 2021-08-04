Heart Association prepares for Heart Walk, Red Dress Dash

JACKSON, Tenn. — The American Heart Association is getting the community on their feet.

The organization is partnering with West Tennessee Rehabilitation for the 2021 Heart Walk and Red Dress Dash on Sept. 11.

Julie Taylor with West Tennessee Rehabilitation says the goal is to get people moving, while also teaching them about heart health.

“We will have sponsorships, activities. You can come out and walk just for heart health and be active. We will also have a Red Dress Dash where you can even wear a red dress, be hilarious, and have fun with it,” Taylor said.

Christy Futrell with the American Heart Association says the event is a way to bring awareness to heart health and celebrate the people that have been affected by heart disease.

“Being together, fighting back for those we have lost, celebrating those we love that have fought against cardiovascular issues and stroke. It’s all about physical activity, getting out there and moving more,” Futrell said.

The Heart Walk is also a fundraiser. Taylor says they have set a goal of a little more than $78,000, and they plan to meet, and hopefully exceed, that number.

The money raised goes to helping people that have heart health issues.

“It furthers cardiovascular research so that fewer people suffer and die from heart attack and stroke,” Taylor said.

Taylor says they hope the community will come out to raise awareness for heart health.

“Join us and participate, have a great time. It is all for a great cause and we look forward to seeing you there,” Taylor said.

For more information on the Heart Walk and Red Dress Dash, click here.