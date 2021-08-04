Seventh person charged in 2020 Fayette County shooting

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. — A seventh person has been indicted in connection to a 2020 shooting.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday the indictment of 20-year-old Bianca Jackson.

The TBI says Jackson was taken into custody on Wednesday in Millington.

The TBI says she is facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder with bodily injury, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit attempted first-degree murder.

The shooting took place on Brewer Road in Fayette County on Aug. 23 of 2020, and left Tavaris Lewis dead and four others injured.

A sixth suspect was charged just last month.