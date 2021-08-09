JPD: 2 injured in shooting at east Jackson apartments

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have confirmed a shooting at East Pointe Apartments in east Jackson.

JPD says it first received calls of shots fired around 6:50 p.m. on Monday.

JPD says two victims were found suffering from non-life-threatening injuries when officers arrived.

Officials say one was transported to a local hospital.

As of 8:45 p.m., JPD was still on the scene. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jackson police at (731) 425-8400, or contact Crime Stoppers by texting tip 911 and your information to 274637.