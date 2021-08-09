Waitr launches food delivery service in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Uber Eats and DoorDash have delivered food across West Tennessee for months, but have you heard about Waitr?

“Waitr is an online ordering technology platform for providing delivery, carry out and dining options,” said Anissa Underwood, Waitr Assistant Market Manager.

The new food delivery service already has a handful of locations in West Tennessee including Jackson, Henderson and more.

“I serve the Jackson market, as well as Henderson. We have Humboldt and Milan, and Lexington that we just launched a week ago, as well as Paris,” Underwood said.

Since they have been in Jackson, business has been booming.

“Jackson gets a ton of orders. I range anywhere from 1,000 to 1,100 orders a week,” Underwood said.

For the first month, Waitr is offering free delivery in Lexington to promote their new launch.

“We’re offering free delivery in Lexington. We just launched last week,” Underwood said.

There are currently 78 restaurants in Jackson offering this service, and already nine in Lexington. Waitr says there are more on the way.

“You download our Waitr app, choose the restaurant, and then in each one of our area locations and they place their order,” Underwood said.

They are still looking for drivers to deliver food across West Tennessee.

You can stay up-to-date on news from across West Tennessee through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.