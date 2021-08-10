FHU Theatre to host first performance of season Thursday

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University Theatre will host their first production of the season this week, with performances from Thursday, Aug. 12 through Saturday, Aug. 14.

FHU will present “Failure: A Love Story” beginning at 7 p.m. on Aug. 12 through Aug. 14, as well as a 2 p.m. performance on Saturday in the Black Box Theatre.

“This imaginative, beautiful production of such a charming play is a fitting way to start off our 2021-2022 theatre season. There’s so much color and life in this work. And the story is really engaging,” Cliff Thompson, FHU director of theatre, said.

The cast and director of the play are all FHU alumni, according to a news release.

Tickets are $15 and are available here.

All proceeds benefit the FHU Theatre program.

