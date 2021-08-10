JPD searching for woman missing from group care home

Tristyn Fletcher

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are searching for a 59-year-old woman missing from a local group care home.

Jackson police searching for woman missing from group care home.

JPD says Hazel Denise Patterson suffers from mental health issues, like dementia, and walked away from Charity House of Love at 677  Westwood around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.

JPD says she is 5-feet tall and 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing flower print tights, grey jacket, and a blue and grey shirt.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call Jackson police at (731) 425-8400.

Categories: Local News, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts