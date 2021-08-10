JPD searching for woman missing from group care home

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are searching for a 59-year-old woman missing from a local group care home.

JPD says Hazel Denise Patterson suffers from mental health issues, like dementia, and walked away from Charity House of Love at 677 Westwood around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.

JPD says she is 5-feet tall and 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing flower print tights, grey jacket, and a blue and grey shirt.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call Jackson police at (731) 425-8400.