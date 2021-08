MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A multivehicle crash is being reported along Interstate 40 in west Madison County.

According to the TDOT SmartWay map, the crash was reported around 5:45 p.m. in the eastbound lane at Mile Marker 73.

According to the map, the eastbound lane is closed.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on the air as more details become available.