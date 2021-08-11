Henry County Fair returns for first time since pandemic began

PARIS, Tenn. — A local fair returned to West Tennessee.

1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6



6/6











The Henry County Fair started Monday for its first year back since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

President of the Henry County Fair Board, Justin Chillcut says it’s a week-long event that incorporates the community and their creativity.

“This is a large part of the Henry County community. With our youth, we have a livestock program, which is in my opinion, the basis of the fair. Our youth raise animals such as goats, hogs and steers. We also have the Country Ham Project, as you can see behind us,” Chilcutt said.

Along with the hams, both youth and adults have submitted various items they’ve created, baked or grown to be judged in a contest.

“An effort to bring our community together and showcase all of the fantastic things that our community members to in Henry County,” said Michele Atkins, Director of the University of Tennessee Henry County Extension.

Atkins says participants who enter each contest are up against the chance to win different prizes, depending on what ribbon they receive.

“Youth do receive monetary awards, and then for the adult division, first second and third places receive a monetary award as well,” Atkins said.

Along with the product building, there are different events happening everyday of the week, including a livestock show and sale, skillet toss, butter making with children and more.

Chillcut says the fair takes a whole year to plan.

“Honestly, as soon as the fair week is over. Saturday night is our demolition derby, which puts an end to the fair, and we start preparing the first of September for the next one. It’s a full 12 month program that we prepare,” Chilcutt said.

Your trip to the Henry County Fair is not complete until you’ve visited outside. Enjoy the nice rides that do begin at night time, and taste a wide variety of fair food.

Atkins says this year, COVID-19 protocols are in place. This means staff wearing a mask and gloves. Organizers decided to remove the youth play area as well.

If you’d like to visit the fair, you have until Saturday, Aug. 14.