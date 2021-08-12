38th Circles of Hope Telethon to be held Sunday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A annual telethon is kicking off this weekend.

The 38th annual Circles of Hope Telethon will take place on Sunday, and organizers with the exchange club are gearing up for an exciting event.

President Pam Nash says they are looking to raise funding for children suffering from abuse.

“This is our major fundraiser each year, and we use this money for direct services for our kids. It’s really important. We served 3,966 kids last year,” Nash said.

Nash says because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the telethon will be a little different this year. She says less people will be attending.

“We want to be very careful and recognize that we are in a pandemic, and we want it to be the best that it can be,” Nash said.

Nash says she hopes people who participate in the telethon and make a donation know how important the event is and why its special for these children.

“I just want everybody to know that it takes everybody working together to make a difference in the lives of the children,” she said. “This event is very important to the children we serve.”

The telethon will take place on Sunday, Aug. 15 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on ABC 7.

For more information on the telethon, visit the Carl Perkins Center’s website.

To stay up-to-date on news from across West Tennessee, download the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.