Baptist Memorial requires employees be vaccinated by Nov. 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Baptist Memorial Health Care is the latest organization to require a COVID-19 vaccine.

The healthcare organization announced Thursday that all employees would be required to be vaccinated by Nov. 1.

“After much consideration and discussion, our leadership team believes this is the best decision for our employees, patients and community,” said Baptist Memorial Health Care President and CEO Jason Little. “With the growing threat of COVID-19 variants and our duty to provide a safe environment for vulnerable patients, a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for our employees is the responsible and right thing to do.”

Baptist Memorial says around 60% of its staff across Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee have already been vaccinated. This is while most of the patients they see hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

“As health care providers, we have seen firsthand the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine in preventing severe illness and hospitalizations,” Little said. “We are taking every reasonable precaution to protect our courageous employees who are exposed to this virus daily.”

In the news release, Little says it is up to them to be an example.

“As health care providers, it’s important that we set the example and take the lead in protecting our community,” Little said.

In the news release, Baptist Memorial says a process will be in place for those who cannot receive the vaccine for health or other reasons.

Baptist Memorial says this includes its Union City and Carroll County locations.

You can visit baptistonline.org for more information.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine, click here.

To stay up-to-date on the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.