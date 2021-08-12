Madison Co. CASA hosting cornhole tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County CASA is bringing back their Cornhole’n for CASA cornhole tournament on Friday, Sept. 10 at the West Tennessee Farmers Market.

The tournament is presented by Tennessee Industrial Printing, Inc., and raises money for court appointed special advocates who support children in foster care as they go through the court system, according to a news release.

Team signups are now available here. Signups are open through September 9, though August 16 is the deadline for t-shirts.

The tournament will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10.

Community teams are available for $100 each.

