Organizations to hold waste collection event in Henry County

PARIS, Tenn. — A free and annual event is helping clean out households of hazardous waste.

On Saturday, Aug. 28, the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event will be held at the Henry County Recycling Center, according to a news release.

This free event will give households the chance to get rid of items like:

Drain, oven, wood/metal, toilet bowl cleaners

Lead batteries

Fingernail polish remover

Pool chemicals

Various automotive products

Rodent poison

Thermometers

Household electronics

Scrap metal

Cardboard

Henry County Solid Waste says tires will not be accepted this. Other items that will not be taken include:

Medical an infectious waste like needs

Ammunition and explosives

Radioactive waste

Smoke detectors

Items from businesses, schools, churches

You are asked to label liquids if possible, and prevent spills by carefully placing items in cars, according to the release.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 450 Recycling Drive, just off of East Wood Street in Paris.

The event is hosted by the Henry County Solid Waste Department and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Division of Solid Waste Management.

If you have questions, call (731) 642-5170 or visit henrycountytn.org. You can also find their flyer here.

