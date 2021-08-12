Pastors pray for JMCSS students at Parkview Learning Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local pastors are coming together for a prayer circle in the community.

Church leaders from around the Jackson area came together at Parkview Learning Center to pray for students in the Jackson-Madison County School System.

Organizers say they wanted to make sure students and teachers have a safe school, and this was a special way to bring the community together in prayer.

“This is the purpose of us coming out to the school during this academic time to keep our parents, teachers, and students safe, and one thing we can offer them is prayer,”

Organizers say they will be doing another prayer circle at Liberty Tech next week.

