Union University welcomes new students for Move-In Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University is welcoming incoming students with their annual Move-In Day.

“We have more than 400 freshman moving to campus today to begin their experience at Union University, and we always have a lot of faculty and staff and students who turn out to volunteer and help students move in,” said Tim Ellsworth, Associate Vice President for University of Communications at Union.

Students had the opportunity to check out their dorm room, meet their peers, and get to know their new campus.

“You’ll have a new student that’ll pull up with vehicles full of their stuff and you just got them being swarmed by current students and volunteers, and they unload their vehicles and get them moved into their room,” Ellsworth said.

Leaving home and starting a new chapter is big part of many students college experience.

“I’m pretty excited to be here and be a part of the community, kind of away from home, but getting the whole college thing,” said first year student Ella Curneal.

Students can enjoy a week of activities before classes begin, giving them the chance to mix and mingle with their fellow classmates.

“I don’t really know what to expect,” Curneal said. “I’m kinda looking forward to all of it, just kind of being pushed out of my comfort zone a little bit, you know?”

Move-In Day kicks off the university’s welcome week, which is a week of events where incoming students can get comfortable with the campus and community.

The university will continue to welcome incoming students for the remainder of the week, with classes beginning Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Union University students can find helpful information through their website, uu.edu.

Download the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app to stay up-to-date on news from across West Tennessee.