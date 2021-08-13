373 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 12,966 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 373 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County since Tuesday, Aug. 10.
There are now a total of 12,966 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 7,614 (58.7%)
- 38301: 3,930 (30.7%)
- 38356: 231 (1.8%)
- 38391: 111 (0.8%)
- 38366: 236 (1.8%)
- 38343: 88 (0.7%)
- 38313: 261 (2%)
- 38392: 101 (0.8%)
- 38355: 33 (0.2%)
- 38362: 174 (1.3%)
- 38006: 6 (0.05%)
- 38302: 21 (0.2%)
- 38308: 20 (0.2%)
- 38378: 6 (0.05%)
- 38303: 8 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 126 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 3,538 (27.3%)
- White: 5,717 (44.1%)
- Asian: 59 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 292 (2.2%)
- Other/Multiracial: 253 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 3,107 (24%)
Gender:
- Female: 7,232 (55.8%)
- Male: 5,627 (43.4%)
- Unknown: 107 (0.8%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 11,566 (89.2%)
- Not recovered: 213 (1.6%)
- Better: 314 (2.4%)
- Unknown: 630 (4.9%)
- Deaths: 243 (1.9%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 733 (5.7%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,600 (12.3%)
- 21 – 30 years: 2,214 (17.1%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,905 (14.7%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,841 (14.2%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,809 (13.9%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,424 (11%)
- 71 – 80 years: 823 (6.3%)
- 80+: 504 (3.9%)
- Unknown: 113 (0.9%)
