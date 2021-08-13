373 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 12,966 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 373 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County since Tuesday, Aug. 10.

There are now a total of 12,966 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 7,614 (58.7%)

38301: 3,930 (30.7%)

38356: 231 (1.8%)

38391: 111 (0.8%)

38366: 236 (1.8%)

38343: 88 (0.7%)

38313: 261 (2%)

38392: 101 (0.8%)

38355: 33 (0.2%)

38362: 174 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.05%)

38302: 21 (0.2%)

38308: 20 (0.2%)

38378: 6 (0.05%)

38303: 8 (0.1%)

Unknown: 126 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 3,538 (27.3%)

White: 5,717 (44.1%)

Asian: 59 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 292 (2.2%)

Other/Multiracial: 253 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 3,107 (24%)

Gender:

Female: 7,232 (55.8%)

Male: 5,627 (43.4%)

Unknown: 107 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 11,566 (89.2%)

Not recovered: 213 (1.6%)

Better: 314 (2.4%)

Unknown: 630 (4.9%)

Deaths: 243 (1.9%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 733 (5.7%)

11 – 20 years: 1,600 (12.3%)

21 – 30 years: 2,214 (17.1%)

31 – 40 years: 1,905 (14.7%)

41 – 50 years: 1,841 (14.2%)

51 – 60 years: 1,809 (13.9%)

61 – 70 years: 1,424 (11%)

71 – 80 years: 823 (6.3%)

80+: 504 (3.9%)

Unknown: 113 (0.9%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.