Freed-Hardeman to welcome back students this weekend

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Move-in day for Freed-Hardeman University is this weekend.

University staff members are getting prepared to welcome both new and returning students.

Joe Askew, with FHU enrollment, says they are using last year’s move-in COVID-19 procedures to make sure everyone stays safe.

“We created a drive-thru process. This year we will take what we learned last year and improve on it a little bit. We will have that drive-in process this year for new students moving into campus,” Askew said.

Askew says the goal is to keep students in their vehicles as much as possible to check-in.

“They may be missing a financial aid item or need a student ID. That would be the only reason they would have to get out of the car. They will get clearance, move into the dorm, and we will meet them there to help them carry their stuff in,” Askew said.

Havanna Klamm is an FHU alum and now works at the university. She says for her, the best part of move-in day was the excitement.

“That buzz of actually being in college, and this is what I had been waiting for for a while. I knew since I was very little I wanted to go to Freed-Hardeman University. It was really exciting getting that letter, getting here and finally moving in, just starting what I knew was going to be a great four years,” Klamm said.

FHU sophomore Graciee English experienced her first move-in day last year. Her best advice for incoming freshman is the bigger the box, the better.

“Pack things in big boxes so you take less trips, and pack more because you can always take it home,” English said.

Askew says move-in day is the best part of the school year, and they can’t wait to see everyone back on campus.

Students can start moving into their dorms Saturday morning.

There are events scheduled for new students all next week.

