Lane College hosts organization fair for students

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College held their annual organization fair on Friday.

It’s held once a year at the beginning of the academic school year.

Students had the opportunity to discover different on campus organizations and how to get involved.

The fair held different organizations, like Student Government Association, Science Club, and different fraternities and sororities.

With classes beginning last week, the organization fair was a chance for students to see more of what the college offers.

“We host this event once a year at the beginning of each academic year, so students can come see what different organization we have to offer here on campus or what different clubs and things that they can get involved in on campus,” said SGA President DeShawn Barnes.

Lane College encourages all of their students to get involved.

