THP explains school bus safety rules for motorists

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — With just a couple of weeks into a new school year, some motorists are already putting those who ride the school bus in danger.

“I know the school year has just started, but we’ve already received multiple complaints from school bus drivers about motorists not stopping when they’re loading and off loading children,” said Tennessee Highway Patrol Sergeant Jena Eubanks. “When they have that stop bar extended and the red lights flashing, even one is unacceptable.”

When a school bus is stopped, with red lights flashing and a stop bar extended, all vehicles going both directions must stop. The only exception is if there is a median, unpaved space, or physical barrier in between the bus and vehicles traveling in the opposite direction.

“They’re loading and unloading children and as we all understand, children might suddenly run out into the middle of the road for some reason, so we always encourage people when they’re traveling around school buses to be alert, be cautious, slow down when the school bus is slowing down, and also to keep a safe distance around school buses,” Eubanks said.

THP recommends keeping a distance of 100 feet from a school bus, and to be alert when the yellow lights are flashing — the sign a school bus is preparing to stop to load or drop off kids.

Passing a school bus when stopped puts a child’s life at risk, as well as your license.

“If you pass a school bus that is stopped, with its lights flashing and they’re loading or unloading children, the violation itself is worth eight points on your record, and you’re only allowed 12 points in a year,” Eubanks said.

For those sending their children on the bus to school, THP has some guidance.

“We always recommend parents who have kids that are going to be riding on a school bus to sit down with them and talk to them about school bus safety, about not running towards school buses, not running across the road, unless it’s safe, and just always being careful when they’re either getting on a school bus, or getting off a school bus.”

THP also says when driving in an activated school zone, you must obey the speed limit that is posted on the school zone signs and not be texting and driving.

