Health department to offer third dose of COVID-19 vaccines for immunocompromised

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department announced plans on Monday to begin offering third doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

The third doses will be distributed beginning Tuesday, Aug. 17, according to a news release

These doses are only for moderately and severely immunocompromised individuals, the release says.

Those who are eligible for a third doses are:

receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or blood cancers

received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

received a stem cell transplant within the last two years, or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

moderate or several primary immunodeficinecy, such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome

advanced or untreated HIV infection

active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently approved and recommended a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised individuals, the release says.

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 was not included in this approval for a second dose, the release says.

For more information, click here. The health department is encouraging residents to talk to their health care providers with questions about a third COVID-19 dose.

Individuals who want to receive a third dose are not required to present documentation proving a medical condition, the release says.

The CDC is not currently recommending additional doses or booster shots for any other populations, the release says.

The health department is offering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays. No appointments are required.

For more information, call the Jackson-Madison County Public Information Line at (731) 240-1771.