Humboldt police seek person of interest

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the owner of the vehicle in this photo.

Police say the vehicle is a gray Dodge Challenger. The owner of this vehicle is a person of interest in a shooting, according to Humboldt police.

Police say the incident was reported on August 14 in Humboldt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Humboldt Police Department at (731) 784-1322.

For more local crime stories, click here.