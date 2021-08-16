Humboldt police seek person of interest
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the owner of the vehicle in this photo.
Police say the vehicle is a gray Dodge Challenger. The owner of this vehicle is a person of interest in a shooting, according to Humboldt police.
Police say the incident was reported on August 14 in Humboldt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Humboldt Police Department at (731) 784-1322.
