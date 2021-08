JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a report of shots fired Sunday.

Police say the Shotspotter system alerted officers to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of West Forest Avenue on Sunday.

Police say no one was injured, but property damage was reported.

One person is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.

