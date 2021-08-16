‘Very concerning’: TN health leaders speak out on rising COVID infections

JACKSON, Tenn. — As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Tennessee, Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health Dr. Lisa Piercey says the numbers are very concerning to health officials.

“In the first 15 days of August, we’ve had 1,023 hospitalizations,” Dr. Piercey said. “That is higher than any other full month combined in the pandemic.”

Dr. Piercey says ICU numbers are about as high as they were during the winter months.

“A little more than 40% of all ICU beds in the state are filled with COVID patients.”

She says the facts remain the same: the majority of all those hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated individuals.

“For the last few months, May through July, 88% of hospitalizations were unvaccinated and 94% of deaths were unvaccinated,” Piercey said. “Vaccination is still the single best tool to prevent against serious disease and death.”

Dr. Piercey says the other percentage of people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 that are vaccinated normally have an immune system that is comprised.

“Those who are vaccinated by and large, have some type of immune system disorder, either naturally or some sort of medication that they’re on that is causing them to have these more breakthrough infections.”

To combat this, Dr. Piercey says those type of individuals are now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot.

“Those who got two doses of Pfizer or Moderna, they can get a third dose booster in some situations,” Piercey said. “You must wait 28 days after your second dose to get that third dose booster.”

Starting Monday to supplement staffing in hospitals, Piercey says health officials will be assisted by the National Guard.

“When we have personnel in our military, who can do medical procedures or have medical training and can backfill in hospitals, that will help augment the staff that is already there.”

Dr. Piercey says as hospitalizations continue to rise, so do emergency room wait times. She says she recommends if you do not have a medical emergency to visit your local urgent care instead.

