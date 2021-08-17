West Carroll closed to students for remainder of week

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The West Carroll Special School District announced Tuesday that students will not return to classes for the remainder of the week.

The closure runs from Wednesday, August 18 to Friday, August 20.

Director of Schools Preston Caldwell states “the time is needed for quarantine relief, as well as to better prepare us for distance learning.”

All non-quarantined employees will report to work as usual, and the district expects to fully reopen to students by Monday, August 23.

