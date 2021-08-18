1 person charged following Aug. 7 shooting near Whiteville

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is facing charges after a deadly shooting.

A news release from the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office says one person was shot near Whiteville on Aug. 7.

Investigators say the victim was able to leave and went to a nearby home to call 911.

Investigators says a Whiteville officer arrived and located the victim, rendering first aid and learning the name and location of the alleged shooter.

This led deputies to the location of the shooting, according to the release.

Once there, investigators say Gavin Dellinger was found inside the home.

Dellinger allegedly fought with deputies when they arrived to take him into custody, but was taken into custody, the release said.

The sheriff’s office says the victim later died during surgery due to the shooting.

Dellinger has been charged with first-degree murder, and is being held at the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release.

