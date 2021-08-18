Health commissioner talks kids, COVID-19 during visit to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A state health leader visited the Jackson Rotary Club Wednesday to discuss different topics surrounding COVID-19.

1/3

2/3

3/3





During the visit, Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey shared how the state is dealing with the virus and its delta variant.

“With the new cycles and with all of the hot topics, people get focused on one particular issue, but really today, looking at the entire response and sort of going through a timeline of what the state has responded with and things we’ve got planned for the future,” Piercey said.

One of the topics Piercey discussed was the ongoing rise of COVID-19 in those under the age of 12.

“In some respects, it’s not surprising to see younger people getting infected because that’s who’s unvaccinated right now. Certainly, children who are ineligible do pose a concern, although typically they don’t get really sick,” Piercey said.

Piercey says a plan to develop a vaccine for those under 12 is underway.

“We think the vaccine for younger children might be ready as early as late fall or early winter. That’s obviously still up in the air, but we’re looking forward to where children can also be protected by our single best tool, which is vaccine,” Piercey said.

Piercey advises people not to forget about medical treatments that are available if you become infected with COVID-19.

“If you do test positive, your very first call should be to your or your local hospital to get the monoclonal antibody infusion. Not only will that help you really reduce your own chances of progressing to severe disease, it help keep people out of the hospital, which reduces the burden on our hospitals right now,” Piercey said.

Piercey says she stands by Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order on making masks optional in schools.

She says it’s an important choice for parents to have.

To find a vaccine in your area, use this tool.

You can find more COVID-19 information here.