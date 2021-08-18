Silver Alert issued for Frank Freyrer, 78, in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert.

The TBI says 78-year-old Frank Freyrer went missing from Chester County on Wednesday.

The TBI says a medical condition may prevent him from returning without help.

The TBI says he is 6-feet tall and 160 pounds, and is possibly in a 2002 Chevy Silverado with Tennessee tags “716-VSL.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 989-2728 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.