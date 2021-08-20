Health department to begin offering 3rd shot for immunocompromised

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is now offering a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised individuals.

The health department said Friday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services made plans to begin offering a third shot on Sept. 20, eight months after a person’s second dose.

According to the FDA and CDC, immunocompromised individuals include:

Receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).

Advanced or untreated HIV infection.

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.

You will not be required to show proof proving the medical condition, the health department says.

The health department says a third dose is not being offered to the public at this time, and they will make an announcement once it is available.

The health department says the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are offered with no appointment needed Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

You can call the Jackson-Madison County Public Information Line at (731) 240-1771 for more information.

