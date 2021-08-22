Local family honors loved one with candlelight vigil

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local family is remembering one of their own after he was shot by one of his friends.

Demetris Cole was shot 10 years ago and his family wanted to honor him on what would’ve been a special day.

“He’s gone, it’s hard everyday. I used to take my obituaries and I used to thumbtack them to the wall. I had to take them down, it was just too much,” Laquanta Cole, Demetris’ sister said.

Demetris’ family gathered for a candlelight vigil to celebrate and honor him on what would’ve been his 41st birthday.

“I am just happy that I have other loved ones and stuff that we can come together, join in and celebrate this day,” Ashley Cole, Demetris’ sister said.

His family couldn’t believe he was shot when they found out 10 years ago.

“It was just a total shock and then when my phone rang and I answered and they said what state it was, that it was terrible, then I just kind of lost control and just started speeding down the highway from Nashville to Jackson,” Ashley Cole said.

Despite him not being here, his family says he’ll always be in their hearts.

“We still love him, he’s in a better place of course, no worries, it’s all I have to say and I hope he’s doing okay where he’s at,” Christopher Beard, Demetris’ second cousin said.

His mother says having the vigil in his honor is helping her cope.

“I’m emotional right now, but those balloons going up was like letting him go completely,” Dosha Howard, Demetris’ mother said.

Two other suspects were involved in the shooting and are still on the loose.

Ashley Cole says if anyone has any information on what happened to contact Jackson Police.

She says it would help their family get closure.