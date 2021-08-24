Jackson man sentenced to 48 years on drug, firearm charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Tennessee Grand Jury has indicted Brandon Montreal Jones, 29, of Jackson, according to a news release.

The release says that during a June 2019 traffic stop, Jones, who was a passenger, threw a firearm under a nearby parked car. The release says deputies were alerted to this by a concerned citizen.

After taking Jones into custody, officers found the loaded firearm and a bag of pills and marijuana under the nearby car.

The release says during a May 2021 trial, the jury convicted Jones of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony after having previously been convicted of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

He will serve 35 years in the Tennessee Department of Correction, with an an additional 13 years being added after a guilty plea to possession of marijuana with the intent to sell/deliver, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the release says.

You can read read the full new release from the Jackson Police Department here.

