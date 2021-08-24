Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office taking donations for flood victims

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is launching a three-day effort to help flood victims in the Waverly area.

The sheriff’s office is setting up a trailer at Walmart in north Jackson from 5-7 p.m. this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

They will be accepting cash donations along with items such as cleaning supplies, clothing, diapers, and non-perishable food.

Receipts will be given for cash donations, and checks should be made out to the Madison County Deputy Sheriff’s Association. These can also be dropped off to the sheriff’s office at 317 Denmark-Jackson Road in Denmark.

